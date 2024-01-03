Should we sacrifice our children in order to protect the enemy’s children?

Everyone answers in unison: Of course NOT!

But do we or don’t we in fact sacrifice our courageous IDF fighters for the protection of Gazan civilians?

Israeli government spokespeople proclaim ad nauseam how Israel goes to great lengths to protect Gazan civilians from the ravages of war. Not a single government at war ever says that, yet not a single government in the entire world is convinced when we do. Are our soldiers taught to advance and hold back at the same time? Isn’t there a cost to the life and limbs of our precious ones when trying to protect enemy civilians?

I’m reminded of the video I saw a few years back. An Israeli plane was on a mission to destroy a building in Gaza used by Hamas for their evil purposes. Of course leaflets were dropped first warning all the residents to evacuate. The video showed that as the bomber approached there was a solitary child on the roof. The pilot was instructed by his commander via radio to abort the mission. The pilot was relieved that the mission was cancelled.

Of course that child was strategically placed on the roof by Hamas who were able to predict Israel’s soft response. Israel, by publishing this video, wanted to proclaim its virtue. Hamas, on the other hand, felt empowered in their conviction of ultimate victory. No deterrence here!

Did the child grow up to be a terrorist killer in the October 7th invasion and massacre? Were additional rockets indiscriminately fired from that building into Israel? Well, if not at this particular time and place, certainly in many other cases.

President Biden made it clear that in his opinion utterly destroying Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War 2 was a terrible mistake. Most sensible people understand that if not for these decisive actions the war could easily of dragged on for many more years.

PM Netanyahu tells us that only brute force can bring Hamas to release the hostages. But is the IDF using brute force to the maximum? It is hard to tell and as the war continues, the condition of the remaining hostages is likely deteriorating rapidly.

I agree that brute force is the answer. Pick a town in Gaza. Level that town with a force that would instantly destroy the town and collapse all the tunnels beneath it. Warn Hamas publicly that if they do not release the hostages the next town and the next town will be destroyed until they capitulate to Israel’s demands. Probably one town or city would suffice to convince the enemy that Israel means business. I’m guessing that Israel has the necessary capability. Do they have the necessary will?

If there are places that Israel can but does not carpet bomb from the air before it sends in soldiers on the ground, as it did in Jenin years ago, it means that our sons and daughters are put in harm's way. IF this ever occurs, it is unjustifiable and unforgivable.

What about all the talk about the day after? Everyone wants to know Israel’s plan for Gaza once Hamas is obliterated (as if such a thing is possible). Israel’s talking heads say that on the one hand israel will not occupy and administer Gaza, but on the other hand no terrorist-loving administration of Gaza will be allowed. Biden’s mantra is PA, PA, PA - a reconstituted Palestine Authority or Fatah or PLO or whatever. Israel boldly says: Never! Ok, I get it. we’re fighting a war with no final objective or at least no final objective that we know of - besides destroying Hamas, of course.

Here’s my proposal. The international community should supply Egypt with $10 billion dollars to allow all the Gazans in to Egypt (or least Sinai). Egypt could then send the Gazans to wherever they want to and keep the change. If the International community isn’t interested in paying (quite likely) then the Jewish Federations and Jewish philanthropists around the world could supply the money. Egypt either accepts such a generous offer or faces the possibility of Israel destroying the Egyptian fortifications along the Rafa border through which the Gazans will gladly escape from Gaza.

There is only one objective in addition to destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages - and that is to deport all the Gazans. This will be a huge deterrence to the Arabs in Yehuda and Shomron (called the 'West Bank' by those that don’t know what they’re talking about). I dare say it could also be seen as a deterrence by Iran (more about that in the future).

How fortunate are we that G-d Almighty protects us and guarantees our survival despite our monumental confusion. Baruch Hashem.