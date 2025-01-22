Yuval Raphael, who survived the massacre at the Nova Festival in Re'im on October 7, 2023, on Wednesday evening won the final of the Keshet 12 reality competition "Hakokhav Haba" ("Rising Star") and will represent Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Basel, Switzerland, this coming May.

Singer Valerie Hamaty came in second place, while Moran Aharoni and Red Band came in third.

Daniel Wais, a resident of Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel whose father was murdered on October 7 and whose mother was kidnapped and murdered, finished fourth.

Yuval Raphael responded to her victory, saying, "I cannot explain how excited and ready I am. Thank you for giving me this tremendous honor and trusting me to represent my people."