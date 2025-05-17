For years now, in my own fair city, graduation speakers have gratuitously condemned Israel and praised Islamic terrorism against the Jewish state. Their classmates, professors, and fellow students have given them long ovations.

Just yesterday, the graduation speaker designated by the student body at NYU's Gallatin Division, Logan Rozos, said this in lieu of his prepared speech:

"The only thing that is appropriate to say at this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine. I do not wish to speak only to my own politics today, but speak for all people of conscience, all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity. I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide.”

You may see it here for yourself:

What's even more important than Rozos's pseudo-brave speech for Hamas and for Gaza is the thunderous ovation that he got from other graduating students while and after he spoke.

No doubt fearful of losing federal funding, NYU spokesperson John Beckman has issued a statement denouncing Rozos's speech as "a one-sided abuse of his opportunity to speak at commencement." Apparently, Rozos had "lied about the speech he was going to deliver." Beckman said that Rozos's diploma would be withheld--at least for now. (We'll see whether, if and how, Rozos might be disciplined.)

I doubt that Rozos will be punished--he will be acclaimed. Who is he? Although NYU immediately deleted Rozos's bio, I managed to find this profile on Firelight Media. Rozos is described as "an actor, artist, and gay Black trans man." Here it is:

“He was an honoree in Teen Vogue’s 20 Under 20 Queer Artists and Activists To Watch and a recipient of the 2019 Parity Award for outstanding work by LGBTQ people of faith. WHAT WILL I BECOME? will be his first project as a director.

‍“Co-directed by Lexie Bean and Logan Rozos, WHAT WILL I BECOME? is a feature documentary weaving together the stories of two trans boys who died by suicide and trans masculine+ community surviving the suppression and isolation that comes with binary masculinity, while offering resources and imagination for a way forward.”

The cults of Palestinian Arabs and the trans cult are joined in Rozos's identity, making him almost invulnerable to criticism or punishment. The fact that Rozos also identified himself as black, gay, and trans renders him the hero of the day--no, of the year, or of the century. The fact that LGBTQ are hanged in Gaza by those Palestinian Arabs is irrelevant to NYU's students.

What is going on? Let's mention Qatar, which had a long-range plan. It chose not to bomb American infidels directly--although it did fund many Muslim terrorist-jihadists who did so. Qatar also shielded and paid for the leaders of Al-Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Taliban.

But that was not enough. In addition, Qatar has sent many billions of dollars to infiltrate, take over, and take down the American Academy. Did no one see this coming? Or was the Red-Green Alliance already in formation on American campuses, among the professoriate, administration, and generations of their students?

For a long time now, but more intensely after 10/7, there has been almost nowhere that one can go without hearing about Israel's alleged "genocide in Gaza." Absolutely nowhere. Hollywood actors routinely slip it into their speeches; bought and paid for pro-Hamas activists on American streets shout it out repeatedly; mainstream media deliver a constant series of pro-Palestine/pro-Hamas and anti-Israel articles and photographs every single day; teachers in grade and high school classrooms teach this very Big Lie as God's given truth; bought-and-paid-for politicians, as well as international bodies, demand that America stop supporting the evil Jewish state.

Lone individuals on the street spit at, curse, assault, and insult random Jews, accuse them of being...Zionists, which means that Jews are allegedly behind "colonial, settler, apartheid, racism," and that now, those same Jews heartlessly, unethically refuse to feed all those in Gaza, whose leadership, Hamas/Qatar/Iran, is trying to exterminate Jewish Israel.

I dunno. Were the Allied Forces in World War Two shamed into feeding Hitler's armies and all his collaborators even as the Nazis were trying to kill them and take over their countries? Is Ukraine sending humanitarian aid into Russia? Have world bodies demanded that Putin do so?

Recently, a Pulitzer Prize was awarded to Gazan essayist Mosab Abu Toha, whose works describe "the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza"--but do not also sympathetically examine the suffering of Israelis who were attacked, kidnapped, murdered, and held (some still are) hostage in Hell by Hamas.

How bad is the march of propaganda really? Just the other day, I attended a zoom meeting of some college presidents who proudly focused on their support for Gaza and for Palestine.

Until or unless we can turn this around, it will only get worse.