A 25-year-old police officer was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at the Chain Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday evening.

According to an initial investigation, the terrorist exited a mosque after evening prayers, drew a knife, and stabbed the police officer in the back.

The Israel Police said that the terrorist was shot dead by other officers who were at the scene.

Magen David Adom said that a report was received at 9:12 p.m. at MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center in the Jerusalem region of a stabbing victim near the Chain Gate of the Old City, adding that MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating a conscious 25-year-old male victim.

The victim is being transported to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Police forces in large numbers are present at the scene.

