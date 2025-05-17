At the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva summit in New York, Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, delivered a passionate address celebrating Israeli resilience and cultural pride—while issuing a clear message on Israel’s national sovereignty.

Akunis began by noting the historic launch of Israeli Culture Month in New York in the presence of Culture Minister Miki Zohar, marking the first time such an initiative has been held in the city. “We just opened the Israeli Culture Month here in New York for the very first time in history. We are bringing the beautiness of our people, our nation and our culture to this place,” he said.

Reflecting on recent changes in the atmosphere surrounding Israeli events in New York, Akunis contrasted this year’s celebrations with last year’s unrest.

“Last Sunday… we celebrated 77 years of the State of Israel. And I insist, I insist that we will celebrate,” he declared. “Do you remember our meeting last year? It was also between Lag Ba'Omer and Jerusalem Day. And then it was a totally different situation in the city. Do you remember when the mobs used to burn flags, the Israeli flag and the American flag? This year, it's much better… and I'm very happy.”

Akunis also addressed current security concerns and regional sovereignty, sending a direct message to Syria and its leader: “According to the last events in our region, I want to send a message to Julani. The Golan is ours. You must remember it. You must remember that the Golan Heights is ours. And we have no intention [to withdraw].”

“We will never withdraw from any territory in our ancient land. They all, all of them must remember,” he continued, tying this stance to broader diplomatic developments. “I can hear in the last few days that there is a new initiative… for new countries, new states to join the Abraham Accords. My friends, without preconditions, without conditions.”

In closing, he reaffirmed Israel’s historic and biblical connection to the entire Land of Israel: “This is Jerusalem Day. And I want to say something not about, only about the Golan Heights, about Samaria, about Judea, about Binyamin and about Jerusalem. We returned to our old homeland, not to withdraw again, because we saw the results. We saw, unfortunately, the results of wrong decisions.”

