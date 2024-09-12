Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, on Wednesday shared a powerful message of solidarity on the anniversary of the September 11, 2011 attacks.

“My American friends, today we remember the cruel and evil terror attacks of September 11. The State of Israel supported the US and mourned with you. The enemies of the United States who supported Al-Qaeda then, and support Hamas now, cheered, laughed and celebrated,” said Akunis.

“October 7 is our September 11. Israel and America are, and will always be, standing as one, at the forefront of the fight for democracy and freedom. As for the past 23 years, we are united in our fight against terror and bloodshed,” he continued.

“Make no mistake: We will defeat Hamas as you defeated Al-Qaeda,” concluded Akunis.