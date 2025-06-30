The teenager who was killed Sunday in an ATV rollover near Gitit Junction in the Jordan Valley has been identified as Maayan Ben Hamo, a 16-year-old from Hadera.

She will be laid to rest Monday morning.

The Bnei Akiva youth movement mourned: "Maayan, a member of the 'Kaveh' tribe at the Hadera Central branch and a counselor for the 'Ma'apilim' tribe, was killed today in a traffic accident in the Jordan Valley. We embrace her family, her tribe members, the branch staff, and the members she led during this difficult time."

The rollover occurred in an open area on Sunday afternoon. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who were called to the scene performed prolonged resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately forced to pronounce her dead.

MDA emergency medic Uriel Bashiri recounted: "When we arrived at the scene of the accident, we were met with a very difficult sight. A 16-year-old girl had overturned while riding an ATV. We found her inside the vehicle, unconscious, without a pulse, not breathing, and suffering from multisystem injuries. As she was being extricated, we began advanced resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions and ventilation, but unfortunately her injuries were critical and we were forced to declare her dead at the scene."