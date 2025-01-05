Shifra Tzur-Aryeh, a mother of seven and a resident of Kfar Maimon in the Sdot Negev Regional Council in southern Israel, told 103FM about the occasional firing from Gaza toward the region.

"We came back home when we were told that there was no security risk to returning. Someone deceived us here. We see this mainly in the local train services that have been terminated since October 7. They say they will open the train subject to an appropriate level of security. Are we going back to the same misconception of security," Tzur Aryeh criticized.

According to her, there is a lack of trust in the decision-makers who have not been replaced since the massacre on October 7, "We don't sleep at night, people don't believe in the official system. There is no trust in the military or governmental authorities. We were sure that we had changed the music, and that there was no way that we were going back to the situation of October 6th. We see now that we are going back to the same situation. The same people who were making the decisions on October 7th are still making the decisions. We are living in constant fear of what is going to happen next. We are living in fear of becoming the next hostages."

Tzur Aryeh accused, "By the method the IDF is using for its military operations in northern Gaza and by the aid that Israel is permitting to enter northern Gaza, we, the State of Israel, are personally fueling Hamas. Hamas is controlling the Gaza Strip and we do not see the removal of that threat from the residents of Israel in the near future."