On Monday morning Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan sharply condemned the rioters who set fire to a military installation.

"Nothing justifies violence of any kind against any person, certainly not attacks on soldiers or damage to a security facility. There is no hesitation and no 'but' on this matter. The settlement enterprise denounces this small group of several dozen violent anarchists, many of whom the defense establishment notes are not even from Judea and Samaria, but move from place to place engaging in vandalism and violence," Dagan declared.

He added, "The legitimate demand to investigate the live-fire incident against a civilian on Friday night—which is still unclear and under investigation—does not justify any act of violence. The settlement movement strongly condemns this violent fringe and expects the police to act against them. The residents of Judea and Samaria stand with the IDF, not with the violent few—and everyone knows this."

Later in his remarks, the Samaria Council head criticized politicians who are using the incident to make sweeping generalizations and incite against residents of Judea and Samaria.

"Judea and Samaria and the entire Israeli population rejects with contempt the cynical politicians who exploit this incident to generalize and incite against over half a million residents of Judea and Samaria. There is no more law-abiding and IDF-supporting population in times of war than the residents of Judea and Samaria. The public scorns the violent fringe, and it also scorns those who try to use these events so cynically to malign the settlement enterprise. The IDF and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria are one unit. No one will drive a wedge between them."