Thousands gathered Thursday evening to accompany Tze'ela Gez, of Bruchin, to her final resting place. She was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack last night while on her way to the hospital with her husband to give birth to their fourth child.

The funeral was held at the Har HaMenuchot cemetery in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem. The mourning family will sit shiva at their home on Hadar Street in Bruchin.

Her husband, Hananel, eulogized her: “You were the light of my life, the greatest gift I ever received. I stand here torn, but I thank God for the 11 years I merited to be with you. You were a woman of endless compassion, a true heroine. You dedicated your life to healing souls and always said it was a matter of life and death.

“You raised three sweet children with love, devotion, and warmth. We almost had another baby together. I need to ask your forgiveness for not always doing my utmost. I could have supported you more, respected you more. I want to tell Am Yisrael that we are in deep pain. I want to tell our precious son, born an orphan, that I love you, my sweet. Your mother waited for you so much. Her pregnancy was very difficult, and she did everything so you could grow up in peace and calm.”

Tze'ela’s younger sister, Shaked, shared: “I want to apologize because no words I say can describe you. There are no words to express the pain and the immense void you’ve left behind. Every second I wait for you to walk through the door and stand beside me. My sister, my dear, love of my heart. So much can be said, and so much cannot be said. You were so special, always striving to make everything better for everyone. We will avenge your spilled blood. We will not let them defeat us. I await the day we meet in a world of all good.”

Her sister Lotem added: “How could anyone not love someone like you? You faced challenges all your life, and yet you always smiled. I told my daughters, and my five-year-old said, ‘Mom, you see, Israel didn’t win.’ I immediately replied, ‘We will win.’ My Tze'ela, may Hashem avenge your blood. Rest in peace. I will always love you.”

Former Chief Rabbi David Lau eulogized her, stating: “Beyond our prayers for IDF soldiers and the hostages we wish to return alive, and the dead we wish to bring to Jewish burial, we now also pray for the newborn child of Tze'ela, that he may live. May his grandfather circumcise him in the covenant of Abraham, and may he live a life of peace.”

Minister Orit Strock said in her eulogy: “You lit up so many hearts. You were a woman of truth, never afraid to speak it—good or bad. We must now shine many lights in Samaria and throughout the Land of Israel. That will be the first and most important response to this vile murder that extinguished your light.

“But that is not enough. Our arm must be firmer and more lethal against anyone who dares shoot at a woman on her way to give birth. Against those who fund them, and all who seek to extinguish our light in the Land of Israel,” she added.

David Ben Zion, Deputy Head of the Samaria Regional Council, said: “Tze'ela, you were murdered as a proud Jew in the Land of Israel, in the heart of Samaria. You weren’t killed in an accident or passed from illness. You were murdered for the sanctification of God’s name. We demand the government and IDF change their mindset, turn the world upside down, and stop ignoring our cries. No more slogans, no more arresting terrorists—we demand real security and deterrence. The residents of Samaria are not here for themselves; they are heroes standing on the frontlines to defend the State of Israel and its security.”

Toward the end of the funeral, Tze'ela’s sister interrupted Samaria Council Head Yossi Dagan as he tried to eulogize her after cutting short a visit to Washington. “I don’t want you to speak about politics. Don’t talk now about murder and revenge! I want love for my sister,” she said. As Dagan tried to continue and met resistance from the family, he respected the request and concluded his remarks.

Tze'ela was at the end of her ninth month of pregnancy and was traveling with her husband, Hanan’el, on their way to the hospital to give birth.

While driving on the road between Peduel and Bruchin, terrorists opened fire on several vehicles. Two cars managed to escape, but the couple’s vehicle was directly hit.

This morning, Beilinson Hospital announced that despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, doctors were forced to pronounce her death. In a desperate attempt to save the baby, an emergency Caesarean section was performed.

The newborn is in serious but stable condition. Tze'ela’s husband, Hananel, sustained light injuries and was discharged from the hospital.

Hananel published a heartfelt message this morning mourning his wife. “Hello friends, today is a sad day. Last night my wife was murdered. We were on our way to the hospital to joyfully welcome our fourth son,” he wrote.

Despite the immense pain, he expressed gratitude for being alive, writing, “Of course I’m broken, that’s natural, but I also thank God that I survived and will be strong to continue being a light to the entire world. Because we will never let them break us.”

He added: “I am very, very sad, but I will continue to fight for the wellbeing of our people. I love you all. We will survive, we will succeed, and we will thrive. Hashem is One.”