The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) has released images of individuals believed to be responsible for the politically-motivated arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, as well as other serious crimes across the state.

The public has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the National Security Hotline if they recognise the individuals in the released images or have any knowledge about those with access to a blue 2020 Volkswagen Golf sedan during the time of the offences.

The JCTT, which comprises Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police (AFP), and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), reaffirmed that the synagogue arson attack is being treated as a terrorism-related offence. The investigation remains ongoing.

CCTV footage released by investigators shows the blue Golf sedan driving past the synagogue multiple times on 6 December 2024, before parking at the main entrance. Three masked individuals dressed in hoodies are seen exiting the vehicle. They use an axe to damage the entrance before pouring a flammable liquid from red jerry cans inside the building and setting it alight. The suspects made several trips to and from the vehicle to retrieve more fuel before igniting the fire and fleeing the scene towards Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Authorities confirmed the vehicle used was stolen and had been involved in other criminal acts, including the arson of Lux nightclub in South Yarra in November 2024, and a shooting and arson in Bundoora on the same night as the synagogue attack. The vehicle had cloned number plates and was later seized by police. The nightclub and Bundoora incidents are not considered politically motivated and are being investigated separately by Victoria Police.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt stressed the significance of the ongoing terrorism investigation. “Investigators have painstakingly poured over CCTV footage collected from more than 1,400 locations to identify and track the actions of the alleged offenders,” he said. “We believe there are multiple offenders directly and indirectly linked to the synagogue arson.”

He warned that the penalty for terrorism is life imprisonment and urged those involved to come forward. “It is just a matter of time before police knock on your door,” he added. “Do not stay silent, come forward.”

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner for Counter Terrorism Command Tess Walsh emphasised the community impact of the attack, stating, “This was an attack that impacted Victorians’ feeling of safety and left people feeling deeply shocked, saddened and rightly concerned.”

She confirmed a breakthrough linking the same Golf vehicle to several major crimes and highlighted the need for public assistance in identifying those connected to the car and their motivations.

“Fire is absolutely uncontrollable, and the sheer recklessness of this offending cannot be tolerated,” Walsh said. “I want to reassure Victorians, particularly those in the Jewish community, that we remain fully committed to finding those responsible for this act and holding them to account.”

The investigation remains a key priority for the JCTT.