Police are investigating what had been called a "suspicious fire" that seriously damaged a synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, local media reported.

Firefighters were summoned to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning local time and found the Adass Israel synagogue completely engulfed in flames.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) Brayden Sinnamon told ABC Radio Melbourne, "FRV crews worked tirelessly to bring it under control and approximately 17 appliances and 60 firefighters were on scene."

"Damage to the building is quite a lot, however crews worked amazingly to contain the fire so that no further damage was done to the extensions or other neighboring buildings," Sinnamon added.

Two people were lightly injured in the blaze.

Police have said that the synagogue was significantly damaged and that a hate crime investigation has been opened.