The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday afternoon that the troops of the 16th Brigade have completed their mission in the northern Gaza Strip, after operating in the areas of Shejaiya and Daraj Tuffah.

Over the past two months, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled more than 600 terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

In addition, the brigade's troops, in coordination with Yahalom soldiers, located and dismantled hundreds of meters of significant underground tunnel routes in the area, where weapons and military equipment were found.

The brigade's troops were replaced by reservist forces to continue the operations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.