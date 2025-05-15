There is no peace with those who murder mothers

Last night in Samaria, a young couple got into their car, preparing to bring life into this world. A woman, in the final stages of pregnancy, was headed to the hospital with her husband—likely nervous, excited, maybe even laughing through the contractions.

She never made it.

Terrorists opened fire on their vehicle near the communities of Peduel and Bruchin. The woman was shot and critically wounded. Her husband injured. She later died in the hospital. Miraculously, doctors delivered her baby, now fighting for life outside the womb his mother died trying to bring him into.

If you want to understand the soul of this conflict, look no further than that image—a mother shot on her way to give birth. There is no moral equivalence. No gray area. No “cycle of violence” or UN talking point that can rationalize this.

And yet, we’re still told: Peace is possible. Just give a little more. Compromise a little further. Sit across the table from them. Shake their hands. Pretend they want what we want.

But how can there be peace with people who murder pregnant women?

This wasn’t a military base. This wasn’t a checkpoint. This wasn’t a settlement dispute. This was a family on the way to welcome new life—and they were gunned down by people who glorify death.

We are not in a war over land. We are in a war over values.

One side straps rifles to their shoulders and heads out to deliver new life. The other straps rifles to their shoulders and heads out to end it.

Let that sink in.

Any leader, diplomat, pundit, or activist who still believes in “two states” or “peace talks” needs to answer this question: What peace agreement stops someone who celebrates shooting a mother in labor?

The answer is: none.

Because peace isn’t made with monsters. It’s made after they’re defeated.

It’s time we stop pretending. There is no partner for peace. Not with those who hand out sweets after massacres. Not with those who raise their children to hate. Not with those who target the womb, because they fear the next generation of Jews just as much as the current one.

So no, we will not be making peace with this.

We will bring justice. We will bring strength. We will bring life.

And they will learn that our people are not afraid to fight for either.