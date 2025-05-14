Following police raids in Belgium this morning (Wednesday) on the homes of mohalim in Antwerp, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK Rabbi Moshe Roth, issued an urgent appeal to the Belgian Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Stéphane Taymans, and to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, urging immediate intervention in the matter. According to reports, during the raids, circumcision (milah) knives and instruments were confiscated, and the mohalim were asked to provide detailed information regarding the boys that they had circumcised over the past year.

In his letter to the Belgian Ambassador, MK Roth emphasized the gravity of the incident, describing it as "a profoundly disturbing violation of religious freedom and individual rights," and called on Belgium to act swiftly to correct this injustice. “The circumcision ceremony is one of the most foundational and sanctified commandments in Jewish tradition for thousands of years,” Roth wrote. “Any attempt to interfere is perceived as a direct attack on the very core of Jewish identity.”

In his appeal, MK Roth noted that just this past weekend marked Victory Day over Nazi Germany, and remarked that “such events evoke painful memories of the persecution endured by Jews in Europe merely 80 years ago.” The Deputy Knesset Speaker demanded an immediate review of the incident, the return of the confiscated circumcision instruments to their rightful owners, and a firm assurance that religious freedom for Jews will be fully upheld in Belgium.