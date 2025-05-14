More than 65 Israelis who survived Hamas captivity have issued an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior government ministers, calling on them to capitalise on what they describe as a "historic momentum" in negotiations for the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

The letter, which was also addressed in English to former US President Donald Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, comes in the wake of the release of Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity. His release has reignited hopes among hostage families and former captives that renewed diplomatic efforts could yield further breakthroughs.

"We, the survivors of captivity who were kidnapped on October 7th, celebrate and welcome the release of hostage Edan Alexander," the letter begins. "We believe the Israeli government now faces a genuine opportunity to return to the negotiating table. We urge all those involved in this process: Please do not walk away until a comprehensive deal is signed."

The signatories emphasised the broad public support within Israel for prioritising the return of the hostages, even if it means halting military operations. They framed their appeal as a moral imperative, underscoring the need to retrieve those still missing and ensure proper burial for the deceased.

"Having endured Hamas's tunnels ourselves, we call upon U.S. President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister, government ministers, and all those engaged in these negotiations: Do not let this historic momentum stop," the letter stated.

The survivors stressed that the hostages' release should not be contingent upon citizenship, urging a comprehensive agreement to secure the freedom of all those still held.

"Only the immediate return of ALL hostages through a negotiated deal will create the foundation for hope, unity, and the renewal of our nation," the letter concluded.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters coordinated the distribution of the appeal, highlighting growing pressure on Israeli leadership to intensify diplomatic efforts following recent developments.