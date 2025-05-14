The Trump administration has filed a statement of interest in federal court supporting a lawsuit brought by Professor Leah Garrett, chair of the Jewish Studies Center at Hunter College, part of the City University of New York (CUNY) system. Garrett alleges that she faced a hostile work environment due to antisemitic incidents on campus following the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, emphasized that First Amendment protections do not exempt institutions from their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs receiving federal funding. The department urged the court not to dismiss Garrett's case.

Garrett's complaint includes instances of antisemitic imagery displayed by students and alleges the university's failure to address such conduct. While Hunter College declined to comment on ongoing litigation, it reiterated its opposition to antisemitism.

The Lawfare Project, representing Garrett, welcomed the Justice Department's involvement, viewing it as a significant step in addressing institutional antisemitism. This case is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to hold universities accountable for failing to combat antisemitism, which has included revoking substantial federal funding from institutions like Harvard and Columbia.