New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered the City University of New York (CUNY) to cancel a course on "Palestinian Studies" at Hunter College after Jewish organizations stated that the posting promoted antisemitic hate, the New York Post reported.

Hunter College stated in its job listing, “We seek a historically grounded scholar who takes a critical lens to issues pertaining to Palestine including but not limited to: settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate and infrastructure devastation, health, race, gender, and sexuality.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Hochul told the Post, “Governor Hochul has directed CUNY to immediately remove this job posting and conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom."

The job listing was removed from the school's website following the Governor's intervention.

Jewish groups likened the list of alleged crimes attributed to the Jewish State to Nazi propaganda that blamed the Jews for all of the world's ills in the 1930s.

Hochul also instructed CUNY to conduct a probe at Hunter College “to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom.”

CUNY schools have been the sites of multiple antisemitic incidents in the wake of the October 7 massacre.

In September 2024, a review of antisemitism and discrimination at CUNY institutions called for a complete overhaul of the system’s policies related to antisemitism and the creation of a center to address antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.

Also in September, Baruch College, a CUNY institution, attempted to cancel a Rosh Hashanah celebration due to safety concerns and only allowed the event to proceed following a public outcry.

A Hillel dinner at Baruch College was also disrupted by anti-Israel protesters who called to “bring the war home.

Last May, a group of several dozen anti-Israel student protesters occupied and "renamed" a library at the CUNY Graduate Center.

The demonstrators, many wearing masks hung Palestinian flags and a red flag that read, "long live armed resistance" at the Mina Rees Library, which they dubbed "The Al Aqsa University Library” after a Gaza university that has been seriously damaged in the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

