Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian Arab terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror and is the president of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi.

If you have spent any extensive time in Israel since 10/7/2023 you most likely noticed one thing – a dearth of American tourists. Hotels are not at full capacity, restaurants are not busy, and taxi drivers are complaining about the lack of business. Sure, some come for the chagim because they can enjoy (with their hometown rabbi’s permission) one day of yom tov instead of two, while others come at certain times of the year to see their sons and daughters who are studying at Israel’s yeshivot and midrashot or to visit schools for the next gap year student in the family. But what we’re missing is the old fashioned tourist who wants to see the sights Israel and experiences Israel has to offer and, oh yes, spend some dollars here.

And why are the tourists not coming? Simple - the fact is that the rocket and missile attacks of the war have caused domestic U.S. airlines such as United, Delta and American, to cancel flights to Israel. While United and Delta began to resume flights to Tel Aviv just a few days ago, today’s missile attack that struck Ben Gurion Airport has already resulted in an announcement by both airlines that flights will, once again, be canceled. And financial damage to Israel’s tourism industry will increase.

Frankly, I can’t say that I blame the airlines for cancelling flights from a business point of view. What CEO in his right mind wants to face a catastrophic loss if one plane gets damaged, or worse, passengers are injured, while in the air, landing or on the ground in Israel? Business insurance won’t cover the loss because the damage is caused by war or terror. And American lawyers would have a field day if that happened.

Let’s be honest with ourselves and each other. We have been very lucky. It was just a matter of time before a Houthi or Iranian missile or drone would get through IDF defenses. Anyone not realizing that fact is deluding himself.

No detection system can be fool proof. Witness the “sophisticated” fence monitoring systems and cameras along the Gaza border that were so easily breached during the October 7th attacks.

So, what is Israel supposed to do? Sit on its hands or launch a strategic and measured response? And what does “measured” mean?

Defense Minister Israel Katz has already hinted at a strong retaliatory response, stating, "Whoever harms us, we will strike them sevenfold". I say, enough with the hyperbole.

Israel carries a big stick, and it should be clear that the time to speak softly is long gone. It’s time for Israel to bypass the Houthis and bring its response to the puppet masters in Tehran.

It’s time to send a serious, unmistakable message to the mullahs of the Islamic Republic by damaging Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. Put a couple of runways out of business for a few weeks, and the Iranians will feel it. No matter how Israel’s response will be measured by others, it’s time to take off the gloves and demonstrate to Iran, again, that you are not beyond the range of the IDF, and the next missile launched by your slaves in Yemen will bring another missile, and another, and another.