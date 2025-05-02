The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has released its 2024 Annual Data Report, revealing a massive and historic surge in global antisemitism.

The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM recorded 6,326 incidents, representing a staggering 107.7% increase over 2023, which itself had seen a 58.6% rise from the prior year.

“This is the most severe wave of antisemitism since the end of the Second World War, largely driven by a far-left tsunami of hate” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM. “Jewish communities around the world are under siege from all sides, facing violence, harassment, and systemic discrimination. The international failure to address this crisis is endangering Jewish life globally.”

“These shocking results must lead to concerted action from governments and local authorities around the world to ensure Jewish communities are safe and secure, and feel equal partners in the societies where they live.”

The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of ideological motivations and regional trends. Far-left incidents surged by 324.8% and accounted for 68.4% of all antisemitic activity tracked in 2024. These incidents were largely driven by radicalized social movements, disinformation campaigns, and anti-Israel activism that veered into outright Jew-hatred. In contrast, incidents attributed to the far-right dropped by 54.8%, though they remained more prone to violence and vandalism.

Islamist-motivated incidents rose by 44.3%, fueled by extremist propaganda and international networks exploiting conflict in the Middle East. ARC data also tracked a disturbing rise in antisemitic acts not easily attributable to any specific ideology, pointing to the normalization of antisemitism in mainstream discourse, media, and culture.

The report shows that the dominant characteristic of 2024’s antisemitism was its alignment with far-left ideology, particularly in academic, activist, and digital spaces. Terms like “settler-colonialism,” “Israeli apartheid,” and “genocide” were frequently used to delegitimize Jewish identity and statehood. Nearly all far-left incidents (96.4%) were connected to Israel-related or anti-Zionist antisemitism.

Grassroots boycotts, particularly those associated with the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, gained institutional traction in 2024. In Europe, five Norwegian universities and 76 Spanish universities (via CRUE, the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities) suspended academic cooperation with Israeli institutions, further embedding antisemitic discrimination into higher education policy.

In response to the evolving complexity of antisemitic incidents, the ARC introduced the “CHAI” categorization system in 2024. This framework logs each incident based on its rhetorical manifestation, whether classical antisemitism, Holocaust denial, anti-Zionism, Islamist propaganda, or unattributable hate, regardless of ideological affiliation. This enables a clearer understanding of how antisemitism is expressed in diverse global contexts.

University campuses emerged as key flashpoints. A total of 1,069 campus-based incidents were recorded in 2024, a 120.8% increase from 2023 in the United States alone. Far-left student organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) played leading roles in harassment, vandalism, and the dissemination of antisemitic propaganda. In the spring, more than 150 campuses saw the rise of anti-Israel encampments that became hubs for hate speech and intimidation of Jewish students.

The United States and Western Europe together accounted for 70.6% of all incidents. In the US, New York, California, Washington, D.C., Illinois, and Pennsylvania accounted for more than half of all cases, many concentrated around major universities. In Western Europe, hate speech comprised over 80% of all reported antisemitic incidents.