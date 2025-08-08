In response to the unprecedented surge in antisemitic incidents in recent years and in the aftermath of violent attacks against Jewish communities in Boulder and Washington, D.C., ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) on Friday launched the Jewish Policy Index (JPI), the first interactive tool of its kind to evaluate every US state’s response to antisemitism through legislation, education and public policy.

The first JPI Index found that only nine states are currently leading the way in combating antisemitism through meaningful legislative action: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

ADL has previously documented a staggering increase in antisemitic incidents in the US, with a 344 percent increase over the last five years. The JPI responds to this crisis by evaluating all 50 states based on 22 criteria, grouped into three key categories: Prioritize Fighting Antisemitism; Educate About the Jewish Experience; and Protect Jewish Communities.

In the JPI, ADL researchers rated each state with an alignment score and a category for its performance:

* Nine states were designated Leading States, showing high alignment with ADL’s recommended policies to combat antisemitism.

* 29 states were classified as Progressing States, showing alignment with some key pieces of the policy agenda and demonstrating a clear path for future action.

* 12 states were categorized as Limited Action States, showing little systematic effort to address antisemitism through policy.

A product of ADL’s Ratings & Assessments Institute (RAI), the Index measures how state laws align with strategies to combat antisemitism and encourages low-performing states to strengthen protections.

Crucially, the JPI empowers residents in every state to take action. They can use it to identify where their state falls short, understand the specific steps needed for improvement, and advocate for stronger protections by engaging lawmakers and their communities.

“ADL has long been calling for a whole-of-government approach to fighting antisemitism, and the Jewish Policy Index fills a critical gap by providing a clear roadmap for states to support their Jewish communities,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “With antisemitic incidents at record highs nationwide, we need more than rhetoric, we need real, measurable policy action. This tool offers us a comprehensive picture of where states are and what steps they can take to do better. We urge state lawmakers to take swift and decisive action to enact strong policies and laws that protect their Jewish communities.”

The JPI methodology incorporates expert input, secondary legal research, and subject-matter consultation to ensure fairness and rigor. While the JPI measures the presence of legislation and initiatives, it does not necessarily reflect ADL’s endorsement of a law’s specific language or implementation.

This effort is designed to empower residents in every state to act, by identifying where their state falls short, understanding the specific steps needed for improvement, and advocating for stronger protections by engaging lawmakers and their communities. It also equips policymakers, educators, advocates, and community leaders to:

* identify policy gaps and areas for improvement;

* adopt best practices from leading states and advocate for change;

* track progress and promote accountability over time.

“The Jewish Policy Index is both a roadmap and a reality check,” said Danny Barefoot, Senior Director of ADL’s Ratings and Assessments Institute. “Too many states are still falling short when it comes to protecting their Jewish communities. This isn’t just a ranking, it’s a tool for change. We built the Index to push policy forward, equip advocates with data, and hold lawmakers accountable. Fighting antisemitism requires more than outrage, it demands action, and that's exactly what this Index is designed to drive.”

While the Index measures the presence of legislation and initiatives, it does not necessarily reflect ADL’s endorsement of a law’s specific language or implementation, nor does it assess the overall experience of Jewish residents in any state.

The interactive platform allows users to compare states’ policies, filter by criteria, and explore category-level performance.