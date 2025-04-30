On Israel’s Memorial Day, and as it prepares to mark 77 years of independence, President Isaac Herzog delivered a heartfelt message to the nation and the Jewish diaspora in a one-on-one interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

“This is a huge cause for pride,” Herzog said of Israel’s celebration of independence. “And we are doing this amidst the torments and agony that we’ve seen and witnessed throughout the year. My wife and I have met over 1,100 bereaved families. This is an enormous number.”

Describing these families as “diamonds, incredible people,” Herzog emphasized their sacrifice and heroism—whether as soldiers defending the country or civilians murdered in cold blood. “We are here at the forefront of protecting the free world,” he declared. “If we weren’t here, Europe would be next, and then the United States of America, because we are fighting the empire of evil.”

The President expressed deep concern over growing political divisiveness in Israeli society, noting that while the initial aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre brought a sense of unity, that spirit appears to be fading.

“Unfortunately, the rift that we’ve seen before October 7 is emerging above ground,” he warned. “I’m extremely disturbed and worried by deeds and words, by certain political leaders and public figures who keep on delving and inflaming more and more hate and divisiveness within our society.”

Calling for restraint and mutual respect, Herzog urged all Israelis to “be respectful of the moment, to be responsible, to think before you write or say something, and understand that our Ahavat Yisrael, love of Israel, should be above all.”

When asked about the international backlash following Israel’s military response to October 7, Herzog acknowledged disappointment but underscored the importance of realism.

“It’s true, and that teaches us the lesson when we say in the Haggadah, b’chol dor v’dor (in each and every generation),” he said. “Of course, we are a dignified member of the family of nations. I speak almost every day to another world leader, privately or officially, and there’s a lot of respect for what we’ve done in this war, our great achievements. But in the public arena, we have huge problems and challenges.”

He stressed the need for Israel to better combat antisemitism and misinformation. “We need to develop much better tools of combating antisemitism and hate, and also much better tools of presenting our case. This is a major responsibility of ours, of our government and our nation, and we have to tackle that.”

Reflecting on his recent participation in the March of the Living at Auschwitz, Herzog spoke about the emotional weight of walking alongside Eli Sharabi, a survivor of Hamas captivity whose family was massacred in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7. The body of Eli’s brother, Yossi, is still being held by Hamas.

“I’m seeing out the window the chimneys, the crematoriums... and we are talking to Eli Sharabi. Of course, we agree that there’s nothing that compares to the Holocaust. But yet, the fact that we are going through such agony, pain and torture speaks to itself.”

Despite the tragedy, Herzog emphasized the strength and resilience of the Israeli people. “We are, on the one hand, very proud of what we are. We are a zestful nation and a fighting nation. We have so much to contribute and do good to the world.”

He also extended gratitude to Israel’s allies. “I want to thank our great allies in the United States and elsewhere in the world. I want to thank President Trump for his incredible support to the State of Israel.”

Ending on a hopeful note, the President shared his vision for Israel’s future. “Always strive to have peace. Always strive to change the region towards a peaceful atmosphere. Always strive to do good and always strive to be a strong, vibrant, successful democracy.”

Concluding the interview, President Herzog delivered a message to the global Jewish community: “We are also the homeland of all Jews around the world, and it is an opportunity to send my warmest message and regards to our sisters and brothers in the diaspora. Am Yisrael Chai!”