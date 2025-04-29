The IDF is gearing up for a significant expansion of ground maneuvers in the Gaza Strip, including a large-scale mobilization of brigades of reservists.

The decision was made by the political echelon in light of the stalled negotiations on a hostage release deal and demands from senior cabinet ministers.

In recent hours, following the stagnation in talks for the hostages' release, Israel decided to escalate and prepare to implement a threat that had been on the table. Senior ministers demanded that plans to expand operations in the Strip be brought to the cabinet for approval as soon as possible.

However, the presentation of these plans to the Cabinet was delayed due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz's desire to give another chance to negotiation efforts, which still have the potential to mature into a deal.

Israel renewed its strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18 with a precise strike based on high-quality intelligence produced by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

During the operation, senior Hamas terrorist organization officials were eliminated, as well as mid-level operatives who worked within security apparatuses and supported Hamas and Islamic Jihad's military buildup efforts.

Throughout the operation, Israel Air Force fighter jets and UAVs have struck approximately 1,200 terror targets across the Strip. Additionally, over 100 targeted eliminations were carried out, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of terrorists, including a deputy brigade commander, five battalion commanders, the head of Hamas’s military intelligence in southern Gaza, 15 company commanders, and terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre.