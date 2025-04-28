Israel's State Comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, said on Monday that his office is at the advanced stages of auditing the failures that led to the October 7th Massacre.

Speaking to the Friends of Tel Aviv University Business Academic Club, Engleman stated: "The citizens of Israel had the right to get answers about the failures at a much earlier stage. At this time, we are at the height of a deep audit at all echelons - political, military, and civilian. We began to look into the heart of the failure after we received direct access to military and Shin Bet materials."

He noted that "receiving the materials will allow the completion of reports that are at advanced stages, such as the investigation into the authorization of the party at Re'im and its security. The report was formulated several months ago, without the chapter regarding the IDF's part. I hope to complete the report as soon as possible and to publish it."

The Comptroller revealed that he opened an audit into the government's treatment of the hostages and their families. "Our office is currently inspecting the treatment of the hostages and the assistance and support to their families. The inspection will concentrate on the government's treatment of those returning from Gaza, their families, and the families of the hostages. As part of the inspection, we are looking into the utilization of rights (such as allowances, support of businesses, and housing), medical and psychological care, the education system's handling of children from the hostages' families, and the preparations for long-term care."

Regarding the creation of a state commission of inquiry into the massacre, Engelman stated: "The State Comptroller Law states that based on the State Comptroller's report, the Knesset State Control Committee can create a state commission of inquiry, Therefore, the only official to speak to me about opening an audit was the State Control Committee chairman.

"The issue of the State Comptroller's authority to audit the failures of October 7th was also discussed by the Supreme Court. The judges dismissed the claims of a lack of authority, and the issue is not controversial. I have not received an appeal from any state institution. We are a country of laws. Even when there was a petition against the Coptroller's Office, we respected the Supreme Court's decisions as written."