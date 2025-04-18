The investigation into the placement of the stun grenade at the home of Amit Sofer, head of the Merom Galil council, continued today with additional arrests.

After indictments were filed earlier this week against the two main suspects in the act, the Northern District Police announced on Friday the arrest of two additional suspects on suspicion of involvement in ordering the action and directing the perpetrators.

At the beginning of March, a suspicious object was placed at the entrance to the home of the council head. Police and explosive ordnance disposal teams that arrived at the scene identified a stun grenade with a card attached to it reading: "Our compliments, we will visit you in your office as soon as possible."

In light of the incident, a special investigation team was established under the command of Acting Northern Command officer Eli Siluk which worked to trace those responsible.

After an intensive investigation, indictments were filed earlier this week against two defendants who were caught after arriving on a scooter and placing the grenade.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for additional participants continues. This week, after several weeks of search efforts, a relative of one of the defendants, a 40-year-old resident of Nazareth, was arrested. He is suspected of having sent the two defendants to carry out the act and fled to Judea and Samaria shortly after the event.

Yesterday, another suspect in the case was arrested - a 42-year-old resident of Hazon. He is suspected of having ordered the placement of the grenade in order to intimidate the council head, against the backdrop of his role as head of the Planning and Building Committee in the Merom Galil council and due to his desire to change the zoning of land owned by his family.