Officers from the Oz police station in the Jerusalem district opened an investigation today (Wednesday) into the circumstances of the death of a woman who was found lifeless in an apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of the capital.

Medical personnel who were called to the scene were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene. Police forces, including forensic teams from the Jerusalem district, began collecting evidence and investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The police stated that after assessing the situation, there was a possible suspicion of foul play, and as a result, the body was transferred for an autopsy.