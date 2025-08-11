Malka Leifer, former principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne, Australia, who was convicted of raping her students, was documented harassing a younger inmate, according the Daily Mail reported Monday morning.

Leifer, 58, fled to Israel in 2008 after serious allegations were raised against her. In 2021, after prolonged legal battles, Leifer was extradited to Australia .

She was convicted in April 2023 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of two of her students.

Since then, she has been serving her sentence in the maximum-security Dame Phyllis Frost prison in Melbourne, but no special restrictions had been imposed on her.

According to the report, after she was documented attacking an inmate in a relatively protected wing designated for inmates with lower security risks, the prison authorities decided to transfer her to another wing under stricter isolation conditions.