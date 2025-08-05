תיעוד דרמטי: כך נתפס נהג שנסע בפראות בכבישי הדרום צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police published dramatic footage on Tuesday of officers from the Yoav Unit chasing a driver who was driving erratically and refused to stop in the Negev Desert.

During the chase, to stop the driver from continuing his severe traffic violations, one of the officers shot at the vehicle's tires, mid-drive, until the car stopped.

An investigation by the Segev Shalom police station found that the suspect, a resident of the Negev Bedouin settlements, drove while violating parole, without permission from the vehicle's owner or his knowledge.

תיעוד נוסף של המרדף דוברות המשטרה

At the end of the investigation, an indictment and request for detention until the end of the legal process were filed against the suspect at the Be'er Sheva Magistrates' Court.

The suspect was charged with life-threatening reckless driving, obstruction of a police officer under aggravated circumstances, violating a legal order, and additional traffic violations.