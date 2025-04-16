המשפחה פוגשת את הכלבה ללא קרדיט

After months of waiting and longing, Billie the dog was reunited on Wednesday with her family from Nir Oz.

The moving reunion comes after Billie was returned to Israel by an IDF reservist named Aviad. He found her in Rafah and insisted on bringing her with him. Upon returning to Israel, he visited a local veterinarian who examined the dog. The examination revealed that the dog was wearing an electronic chip, and further inquiry confirmed that it is Billie, a three-and-a-half-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas terror attack.

The Dancyg and Maor families, Billie's family before she was abducted, happily welcomed her home. The kibbutz wrote in a statement: "Our heartfelt thanks to Aviad, who insisted on bringing Billie back to Israel. Thank you to all the heroic IDF soldiers; you lit up our darkness.

"Dogs are part of the family," it added, "Many of the dogs and animals who lived on the kibbutz were abducted or murdered on October 7th, together with the humans. The great hug that Billie got upon her return from the entire people of Israel teaches how much we all long and need such miracles."

Billie belongs to Rachel Dancyg, the ex-wife of Alex Dancyg, who was kidnapped on October 7th and murdered in Hamas captivity. Alex was laid to rest last August. Rachel's brother, Itzik Elgarat, was also murdered and was laid to rest last month after being returned in the hostage deal.

Rachel went through hellfire during the attack and saved her two granddaughters while struggling with terrorists at the door to her saferoom. Her daughter Lee and her husband Yaron Maor, the parents of the granddaughters, survived after terrorists tried to burn their home, and Yaron fought for hours to protect his family.

When IDF soldiers arrived, they nearly shot Yaron by accident since they thought he was a terrorist. Only by yelling "Shema Yisrael" was his life saved. Later, Yaron joined the troops and helped rescue many of the residents.

The Dancyg and Maor families searched for Billie for months, but a bloodstain they found in the house caused them to think the dog was murdered.