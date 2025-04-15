Søren Gade, speaker of the Parliament of Denmark, said he wants to promote psychological treatment for any parliament member who fails to get elected for another term.

According to him, "The parliament is a strange place. When politicians are dismissed, they are not entitled to psychological treatment." He noted that while large corporations and municipal offices have programs for dismissed employees, but there is no such program for elected officials.

The proposal of the chairman of the parliament has been forwarded to the regulations committee for examination.

According to the proposal, politicians who fail to be re-elected will be entitled to eight sessions with a psychologist or one hour with a career counselor.

The Danish parliament consists of 179 parliament members, each earning 66.8 thousand crowns or $10,000 USD.

If a parliament member fails to be re-elected or chooses to resign, they are entitled to dismissal compensation equivalent to a salary of up to two years, according to a formula related to the length of the politician's term.

The newspaper Berlingske criticized the promotion of the idea and claimed that it is an "absurdity." It further stated: "Not being re-elected is one of the most just and correct things, this is the essence of democracy."

"Politicians who are rejected by their voters are not a vulnerable social group or a low-income group, and the politicians can fund the treatment from their own money."