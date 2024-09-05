Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among six people who were detained in Denmark on Wednesday, after they demonstrated against the University of Copenhagen for cooperating with Israeli universities and shouted pro-Palestinian Arab slogans, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The group was detained for suspected trespassing after police said they briefly occupied one of the entrances to the university. They were all later released, according to AP.

Police evicted the demonstrators after they hung an anti-Israel banner from a window of one of the university buildings in downtown Copenhagen.

Thunberg has in recent months been criticized over social media posts expressing solidarity with Gaza while barely mentioning Hamas’ attack on October 7.

In November, a protester briefly grabbed the microphone from Thunberg during a rally in Amsterdam and criticized her over her pro-Palestinian Arab comments.

Thunberg, who was addressing the crowd, invited a Palestinian Arab woman and an Afghan woman onstage and said, “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

The protester then burst on to the stage and said, “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view.”