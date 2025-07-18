Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump's Envoy for Hostage Response, offered a cautiously optimistic assessment on Thursday of ongoing efforts to secure a hostage deal in Gaza, telling attendees at the Aspen Security Forum that a resolution is "closer than it's been."

However, he pointed squarely to Hamas's intransigence as the main impediment to a breakthrough.

Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Boehler highlighted two converging forces that he believes make a deal possible. "One is you have political reality on the ground in Israel, and in that way there's never been a better time," Boehler stated. He attributed this opportune moment to "Bibi's enormous success, and our success in supporting him in Iran, [which] gives enormous strength to him domestically."

Boehler, whose role often involves engaging with difficult actors, emphasized that strength, in his experience, is the optimal time for leaders to pursue significant actions. "What I found, I find this certainly in Israel, some of their best leaders, but also in the United States some of our best leaders, and I'm referring to the person I work for and the President, strength is the best time to do something," he explained. "So from that side, it makes me optimistic."

The other side of the equation, according to Boehler, is Hamas. Having dealt directly with "bad guys" as part of his job, Boehler described Hamas as uniquely challenging.

"Hamas in particular is very hard-headed, very hard-headed, and I think that's what's very frustrating for people negotiating with them," he said. He cited specific instances where Hamas, in his view, has squandered leverage. "Hamas had multiple times where they probably lost leverage over time, right? Look at the whole war. They continue to hold out. Israel continues to kick their ass, and yet they still think they have leverage."

Boehler praised Israel's willingness to "lean in" on a potential deal, acknowledging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pivotal role in reshaping the regional landscape. "I do think Bibi has the opportunity, I mean, I'd already call him a legend in terms of redrawing the map in the Middle East, sweeping phenomenal," Boehler remarked. "I think he has the opportunity to be that, you know, squared. And when they look at requirements and redrawing maps now, that's a big lean-in from Israel."

Despite the progress and Israeli flexibility, Boehler warned that continued obstruction by the terrorist group would have consequences. "If it doesn't happen now, in my strong opinion, it would be continued hard-headedness from Hamas, in which case Israel will continue to take action as they should."

Addressing concerns about international public sentiment amid ongoing conflict, Boehler asserted that Israel must prioritize its own security. "I think that if you follow public sentiment, if you're a country like Israel, and world sentiment, that's a very dangerous thing to do, because they're fighting for their survival all the time." He reiterated the US stance that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist organizations. "To me, again, it's not a fight between Palestinian and Israel, it's a fight between a terrorist group that's pushing. And so, in my opinion, they need to do what they need to do. And that's also been the American view, which is they need to do that."

His comments came after a source familiar with the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, taking place in Doha, Qatar, denied reports that Hamas has agreed to the Israeli redeployment maps presented by the Israeli delegation.

The Palestinian Arab news agency Quds Press reported that the source stated the mediators had received the IDF redeployment maps from the Israeli delegation, and that they reflect some progress toward Hamas's position. However, the source emphasized that they still do not meet Hamas's minimum requirements.

According to the source, the mediators are continuing discussions with both Israel and Hamas in an attempt to bridge the gaps and reach an agreement on the redeployment maps.

The source also mentioned that the top priority in the current stage of negotiations is to reach an agreement on three key issues: the entry of humanitarian aid, "withdrawal maps from the Gaza Strip," and the required guarantees for implementing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

The source added that negotiations on the release of hostages and imprisoned terrorists have not yet begun and will only start after an agreement is reached between the parties on these three crucial issues.