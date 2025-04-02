The United Nations Human Rights Council passed another resolution today (Wednesday) condemning Israel and accusing the Jewish state of human rights violations and illegal actions.

The resolution, titled "Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice," declares all Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria, including eastern Jerusalem, "unlawful and illegal."

It claimed that Article 51 of the UN Charter, which states, "Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security," does not apply "to cases where a threat originates from a territory over which Israel exercises control," in effect denying Israel's right to self-defense from terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, as well as Gaza.

The resolution also condemned Israel for its alleged treatment of Palestinian Arab prisoners, including condemning the arrests of minors regardless of whether they were engaged in violent attacks, claiming that "any arrest, detention or trial of Palestinian children by Israel is in violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child." No similar statement was made to condemn Hamas or any of those in Gaza who held, tortured, and murdered Israeli hostages, including children and babies.

Only two paragraphs in the entire nine-page document condemned or criticized attacks against Israeli civilians, the firing of rockets at Israeli cities, and the October 7 massacre. The taking of hostages was not directly condemned, though the resolution did call for the immediate release of all hostages and for humanitarian access to be given to the hostages.

The Hamas terrorist was not mentioned even once in the resolution.

The resolution passed 27-4 with 16 abstentions. Czechia, Germany, Ethiopia, and North Macedonia voted against it.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein condemned the resolution as a piece of Hamas propaganda.

"The Hamas Ministry of Propaganda — also known as the UN Human Rights Council — has produced yet another completely false and distorted resolution against the Jewish state," Marmorstein stated.

"In the Council’s despicable resolution, there is no condemnation of Hamas for the October 7 massacre or its ongoing terror attacks against Israel, and there is no mention of the horrific sexual crimes committed by Hamas, nor of the fact that 59 hostages are still being tortured by Hamas. What the resolution does contain is a collection of baseless lies against Israel, promoted once again by a biased and anti-Israel body.

"If anyone still wonders why this twisted institution must cease to exist, today they received another clear and unequivocal answer. Israel thanks all the countries that did not lend their support to this disgraceful resolution," Marmorstein said.