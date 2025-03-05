Idit Ohel, mother of hostage Alon Ohel, addressed the UN Human Rights Council during its 58th session on Tuesday.

Speaking via video in a discussion with Dr. Alice Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, she described Alon's harrowing captivity—chained in a dark tunnel, starved, beaten, and at risk of losing his sight.

She condemned the physical and psychological torture inflicted by Hamas on both the hostages and their families. Her statement was made possible through the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists.

Earlier on Wednesday, family members of Nimrod Cohen, Omri Miran, and Elkana Bohbot met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. During this extended meeting, they shared the ongoing suffering endured by the hostages and their families for over 516 days.

The meeting was facilitated by the World Jewish Congress. Also present were Dr. Shelly Aviv Yeini from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Adv. Hila Kugler-Ramot from the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, and Dr. Leon Saltiel from the World Jewish Congress.