Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Wednesday evening in which he sought to shed light on the "Qatar Gate" affair. Among other things, he claimed that Qatar is not an enemy state but rather a complex issue, noting that recent opposition leaders have also praised the country.

He pointed out that Benny Gantz had visited Qatar in the past, as had the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar, who received tickets to World Cup matches.

The Shin Bet responded to the claims, stating, "During the World Cup games, a short professional work trip was conducted by the head of the Mossad, the head of the Shin Bet, and the head of Military Intelligence, together with operational personnel from the organizations, with the approval of the Prime Minister. The purpose was to closely monitor the organizations' activities and ensure the security of Israelis in the area against terrorism threats. This was not about watching a game but rather a tour and a series of meetings, some of which took place in the stadium during the World Cup matches. Any attempt to portray a different picture is entirely baseless."

In response, the Likud Party said in a statement, "The fake affair regarding Qatar is a direct continuation of the protocol tampering affair, the blackmail affair, and more than 20 previous fake 'affairs' that have already collapsed. This affair was fabricated after Shin Bet head Ronen Bar learned that the Prime Minister intended to fire him. The intention to dismiss him was first reported in November 2024. On February 3, it was reported that the Prime Minister planned to remove him from the negotiation team as a preliminary step to his final dismissal from the role. On February 15, 2025, the head of the Shin Bet was asked to submit the results of the Shin Bet's investigation into October 7 to the Prime Minister. It was clear that the head of the Shin Bet would conclude his tenure after submitting the investigation, as happened with the IDF Chief of Staff.”

“However, on February 15, the head of the Shin Bet requested a delay in submitting the results of the investigation until February 27 – and even then, he did not submit it, instead requesting another postponement. That very evening, and not by coincidence, the Attorney General announced the opening of an investigation into the Qatar matter. This announcement was accompanied by false briefings claiming that the fake affair was allegedly linked to the Prime Minister – with the goal of preventing the Prime Minister from firing the head of the Shin Bet. This is a political investigation whose sole purpose is to allow Shin Bet head Ronen Bar to hand on to power and bring down a right-wing government," the Likud's statement said.