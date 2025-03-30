Randy/Yisroel Settenbrinois the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy. He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers serving in Handasah Kravit.

Israel stands alone—a tiny nation, fighting not just for its survival, but for the very values the free world holds dear: democracy, freedom, and the sanctity of life. Positioned on the front lines, Israel is the David of the world, holding back the Goliath of radical Islamists bent on its destruction. At the same time, Israel embodies pluralistic and Judeo-Christian values, a stronghold in a region where these principles are under constant siege.

Israel is the gatekeeper to the West, standing between civilization and chaos. Surrounded by enemies bent on its erasure, Israel faces a battle that could determine the future of civilization itself.



Are attempts to erase Jewish history and the very existence of Jews in their ancient homeland not complicit with jihadi propagandistic narrative, accelerating their quest for world domination?



Are the countries complicit in this not inviting mayhem to be sown in their own backyards, oblivious to their demographic decline and the jihadi encroachments?



Will they not pay the dearest price—or perhaps the ultimate price—for defending the indefensible?

In a world where the line between civilization and chaos grows ever thinner, Israel is irreplaceable. It is the first line of defense—crucial for preserving Western values.

First the saturday people, then... Courtesy



Reality Shock: Terror

Terrorist attacks from Gaza are shockingly brutal, striking with systematic atrocities at every turn. Hamas and other terrorist groups have, for decades, routinely infiltrated Israel to commit suicide bombings, kidnappings, and unspeakable acts of terror—atrocities designed to instill fear and terrorize innocent civilians, stimulating shockwaves that reverberate with global jihadists and their complicit elites, enticed by the blood of the Jews and the power violence represents. This relentless campaign is aimed at undermining Israel’s very existence.

In 2005, Israel left Gaza and the Arab Gazans had the opportunity to make it a thriving region, as the abandoned Israeli area, the Katif Bloc, had been. Left to their own devices and, by popular vote, they transformed into a breeding ground for violence, a sanctuary for hatred, and a launchpad for barbaric operations—a hostile force operating just across Israel’s borders, not a fledgling neighboring state.

Restraint or Weakness

Every moment of restraint, every attempt at peace, is seen by Israel’s enemies as a weakness to be exploited. If Israel fails to act decisively and continues to live under the shadow of this relentless holy hatred, the cost will be catastrophic.

The time has come to face an ugly, undeniable truth: Gaza’s population must be relocated.

The repeated terrorist-initiated bloodshed will only be ended when that relocation occurs. Let the West be put on notice: this moment is critical to stymie the aspirations of Islamist proxies whose eyes are forever fixed on the 'jinfidel' Jewish state at the crossroads of the West.

A Horror Campaign

The escalation of violence is not a random occurrence; it is the direct result of failing to root out the unrelenting, deliberate campaign of terror waged by our murderous neighbors in Gaza. From Operation Cast Lead to Operation Protective Edge, Israel has withstood wave after wave of brutality. But it wasn't until October 7, 2023, that the true scale of the threat was exposed—the deadliest attack since the Holocaust. On that fateful day, Hamas infiltrated Israel with 6,000 terrorists, using a barrage of rocket fire as cover to unleash unimaginable horror. The Nova music festival became a slaughterhouse. Towns were almost obliterated, and civilians were not just killed—they were massacred in the most horrific ways imaginable. Women were raped to death in front of their children, babies were burned alive, and sexual mutilation was the barbaric norm.

The attacks on October 7, 2023, exposed the raw, savage reality of this Islamist holy war—an unimaginable horror with one singular, monstrous goal. The brutality was incomprehensible, not a random act, but a calculated, long-term strategy designed to instill fear in the hearts of Jews worldwide, paving the way for the ultimate genocidal objective: the total annihilation of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.

40 children held hostage on Oct. 7 courtesy

Stoic Israel

Israel’s survival hinges on its strength, resolve, and unyielding determination to defend itself. Every moment of restraint, every hesitation in taking decisive action, only emboldens those who seek Israel’s destruction, prolonging the suffering of its people.

The delays and limitations imposed by the now gone Biden administration, coupled with pressure from the E.U. and U.N., prolonged the captivity, torture, and death of innocent hostages.

There can be no peace while Israel’s enemies remain steeped in violence, driven by an ideology bent on nothing less than its complete annihilation, refusing to free the suffering Israeli hostages. Israel cannot afford to falter in the face of terror. And it cannot leave the Gazan population in place.

A look at recent Lebanon and India will serve to prove the point:

The Lebanon Lesson

Lebanon, once the only Christian country in the Middle East, stood as a symbol of culture and diversity, led by a vibrant Christian society. But that shining ideal was shattered by radical Islam and torn apart by an ill-fated experiment in multiculturalism. The Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990) exposed the devastating costs of failing to integrate radical ideologies that reject Western values. The war brought unprecedented death, destruction, and displacement, erasing Lebanon’s Christian heart. As Hezbollah rose, so did the systematic political marginalization and displacement of Christians, fracturing Lebanon’s identity and leaving it vulnerable to outside manipulation.

Lebanon’s collapse serves as a grave warning to the West—especially Europe. Unchecked immigration doesn't just decimate infrastructure; it erodes the very fabric of society, dismantling its values, institutions, and identity. If Lebanon does not find a way to rid itself of Hezbollah terrorists, it will not surviive.

The India Lesson

Israel now faces an existential dilemma eerily similar to India’s in 1947, driven by relentless violence and ideologies that refuse to accept the existence of an "infidel" state.

A Chilling Parallel and Brutal Necessity

In the face of radical Islamism, India made the agonizing decision of separation to preserve its identity, despite the immense cost. Today, Israel faces a similarly harrowing choice: coexistence with ideologies bent on its destruction or their emigration to secure Israel's future. Peace with Gaza is unthinkable as long as its population is indoctrinated with violent hatred toward Israel.

Just as India forcibly separated from Pakistan to safeguard its people, Israel must now act decisively to protect its citizens—by relocating the residents of Gaza. There can be no compromise with an ideology that openly calls for genocide. Failure to act now will not just jeopardize Israel’s survival but precipitate its annihilation.

The Psychological Toll: Generations Living Under Siege

The trauma Israel faces is beyond physical mutilation—it’s the unbearable sting of living in a small country and watching every family suffer members who are maimed, murdered, or torn apart by terror. No heart is spared. Children wake in the middle of the night to the blaring wail of sirens, death haunts, and missiles strike in an instant. This unbearable state of anxiety and perpetual loss has woven a deep national trauma into the very fabric of Israeli society, brave as it is.



In the face of unimaginable brutality, Israel not only endures but continues to rise, transforming its suffering into a legacy of innovation, compassion, and unmatched contributions to the world.

An End to a Bloody Border

The solution is clear: Gaza’s population must be repatriated, to Egypt and by way of Egypt. This is not a punitive measure, but an urgent, strategic step to sever the unrelenting repeated violence and terror. Israel’s very survival hinges on decisive action—securing its borders, protecting its people, and safeguarding its culture. Relocating Gaza’s population is not merely a pragmatic necessity; it is a pivotal moment that offers both Israel and Gaza an opportunity to break free from the death grip of radical violence.

It is a chance for Gazans to live free from fear, free from the specter of death, and free from the endless suffering that has defined their existence. The people of Gaza deserve a future free from hatred, violence, and the indoctrination to genocide the infidel Jew. This is not a call for conquest, it is a call for survival, a call to preserve the future.

Israel must act now, with unflinching resolve, to secure its own future. Jews have learned—through the pain of history—that the cost of hesitation is too high. Israel has no choice but to act decisively to bring about Gazan emigration, for the cost of inaction will be far greater than any sacrifice made in defense of its existence.

The forces aligned against Israel in Gaza are radical Islamists masquerading as a nation. Yet, they are Arabs, cloaked in a garment sewn by Arafat, with one singular purpose: to erase Israel's existence.

"If there is any such thing as a Palestinian people, it is I who created them." Arafat

This is not merely a territorial dispute; it is an ideological war, driven by an insatiable thirst for conquest, destruction, and death.

"The Palestinian identity is a tactical tool to oppose Zionism." Zahir Muhsein, military commander of the Al-Quds Brigade

This is not just Israel’s fight; it is the fight for civilization.

The jubilation and riotous celebrations in Gaza following 10/7 only serve to amplify the danger. And as terrorists cheer their perceived victories, they are emboldened to take their violent ideologies further, spreading chaos and terror beyond Israel’s borders. This is a battle not just for Israel, but for the very soul of civilization.