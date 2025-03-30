Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, declared in a festive speech for Eid al-Fitr that the organization continues to adopt a positive approach in the negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with Israel despite the ongoing military pressure.

He claimed that Hamas conducted indirect negotiations with Israel mediated by various countries, presenting several key demands: ending the "aggression", releasing security prisoners, and preserving the rights of the Palestinian people in their land.

Al-Hayya accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining the negotiations. "Netanyahu has prevented every initiative for a ceasefire, as he ties the survival of his government to the continuation of the fighting."

He also claimed that Hamas has agreed to a mediator proposal. "Last Thursday, a new proposal was received from the mediators, and Hamas responded positively to it."

Khalil clarified that the organization's goal is to end the war and advance to the second stage of the agreement - as previously agreed - while preserving the organization's fundamental principles: national unity, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem, and the right of return for refugees.

Regarding the question of the day after the fighting, he noted that Hamas supports the Egyptian initiative to establish a local committee to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip, without Hamas being at its head. He stated that progress had been made on this issue, and Hamas has already presented candidates for the committee, "in the hope that Egypt will advance the initiative."

However, he clarified that Hamas and other resistance organizations will not agree to an Israeli presence in Gaza, and will not give up their weapons: "We will not accept humiliation, exile, or disarmament."