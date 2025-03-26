The IDF Spokesperson's Unit summarized the militaries activities over the last week since the resumption of combat operations in Gaza.

Last week, the IDF and the ISA, led by the Southern Command resumed operations in the Gaza Strip, during which Hamas terrorist targets were struck. Over the past week, the IAF struck over 430 terror targets.

In the northern arena, yesterday (Tuesday) and last Thursday, IAF fighter jets carried out airstrikes on targets in Syria, including the remaining strategic military capabilities at the Tadmur and T-4 bases. Over the past week, 18 targets in Syria have been struck.

In addition, on Saturday, in response to the rocket fire from Lebanon toward the Galilee, the IAF struck more than 40 Hezbollah terrorist targets across Lebanon.

Over the past week, 14 rockets and missiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. These included six interceptions of surface-to-surface missiles launched from Yemen, three rockets launched from Lebanese territory, and five additional rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.