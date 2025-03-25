Christopher Rosa, a 37-year-old resident of Waterbury, Connecticut, was arrested by local police on suspicion of attempting to abduct an 8-year-old Jewish girl.

Rosa was arrested after security footage showed him driving his car slowly last Sunday at 7:45 PM on Columbia Avenue in Waterbury. Seconds later, an 8-year-old Jewish girl, wearing a red coat, was seen walking down the street.

He was seen opening the trunk in an attempt to abduct the girl and put her inside, but the girl sensed danger and managed to escape. Her parents called the police. Law enforcement officers quickly arrested Rosa, who had already returned home.

The girl's father reported that after she returned home frightened, the girl told her parents that the man opened the trunk and offered her to get inside. He also mentioned that initially the girl thought it was a delivery driver opening the trunk to take out a package, but after noticing that there were no packages in the trunk, she started running home and told her parents about the incident.

In the indictment filed against him, he is charged with public disorder, stalking, and endangering a minor. He was released on a $10,000 bail.