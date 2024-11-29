Five Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut reported receiving bomb threats at their homes on Thanksgiving Day, though no explosive devices were found, Reuters reported.

US Representatives Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, John Larson, and Joe Courtney all confirmed being targeted by the threats.

"There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," Himes said in response.

Hayes revealed that police contacted him Thanksgiving morning after receiving an email claiming that a pipe bomb had been placed in his mailbox. "No bombs or explosives had been found, and the investigation was ongoing," he added.

According to the report, Senator Chris Murphy, another Democrat, was among those targeted.

The US Capitol Police did not immediately provide a comment on the situation.

Earlier this week, several of US President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted by bomb threats and swatting attacks, Trump’s transition team said.

Among those targeted were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated as the next ambassador to the United Nations ; former Congressman Lee Zeldin , chosen to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; and Matt Gaetz, who was initially picked as attorney general before withdrawing his name from consideration .

The FBI issued a statement confirming its awareness of the threats. “We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” it said.

White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the threats and remains in close contact with federal law enforcement and Trump’s transition team. “The president and his administration condemn threats of political violence,” Sharma said.