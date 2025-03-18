The IDF has released documentation of the massive airstrike on Gaza that was carried out overnight in various areas in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports in the Gaza Strip, many terrorists were eliminated, including the spokesman for Islamic Jihad, the director general of the Hamas Interior Ministry, Hamas Political Bureau members Muhammad Abu Ubaydah al-Jamasim Issam al-Da’alis, and Yasser Harb a Bahjat Abu Sultan, who heads Hamas' internal security apparatus, and Ahmed al-Hata, who heads the Gaza Ministry of Justice, and Yasser Harb.