Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dr. Michael Milstein, a senior researcher at the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University and an expert on Palestinian society, addressed the ongoing talks between the Trump administration and Hamas regarding the release of hostages this morning (Thursday) on Radio 103FM.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some of the things Trump says, which appear to be strong principles, could also change, especially regarding his plan to evacuate Gazans."

Milstein expressed confusion after reviewing Trump's statements, indicating that they leave two main considerations: first, there is an opening for Israel to return to conflict, raising the crucial question of whether Hamas will be more flexible this time. Second, he referred to the Arab League initiative that Trump completely dismissed, expressing concern that we might be on the brink of significant deterioration in relations with the Arab world if he continues to insist that the US take Gaza.

On the other hand, Dr. Milstein stated, "In the Trump era, things that seemed unreasonable are suddenly possible. I wouldn't be surprised if some of Trump's bold statements are found to be relatively flexible. I feel there's a kind of relaxation from his environment."

He further attempted to understand how Hamas would respond to the President's firm statements, emphasizing that this Hamas has already suffered massive blows, and they would need to get creative to avoid worsening their current plight. He questioned the knowledge gained about Hamas since October 7 and wondered if they would now find justifications for actions they previously refrained from.

He remains pessimistic regarding a near-term solution: "When I try to grasp the nature of Hamas, I think there is a greater chance of returning to conflict than seeing Hamas retreat or returning the hostages without getting anything in return."

"It would astonish me if that happens. We continue to be in a stalemate, and unfortunately, we are closer to returning to conflict than to the possibility of a breakthrough to advance to the next phase."