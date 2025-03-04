Former hostage Eliya Cohen was discharged from Rabin Medical Center today (Tuesday) and returned to his home in Tzur Hadassah for the first time since early October 2023.

His release was accompanied by songs of joy from his family and medical staff. Cohen will now begin a day rehabilitation process at Beilinson Medical Center, where he will continue to receive the medical care he needs.

The hospital emphasized that they will be at his and his family's disposal throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process.

He arrived at his home in Tzur Hadassah a little over an hour later, where dozens of residents greeted him with Israeli flags.

He said: "Thank you very much to each of you for the struggle to bring me home, whether shouting my name at the protests, hugging my mother, or sending challah and cakes on Friday. I thank each of you and your contribution to the struggle - this is not my moment, this is our moment."

He waved a T-shirt with a picture of Alon Ohel, who was kidnapped with him and is still being held captive, in front of the crowds: "We all have an important mission, it is not over, to bring everyone home."