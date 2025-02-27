The ISA's director of operation will conclude his role in the coming weeks after a long tenure of about five years.

He was on duty the night before the October 7th massacre. He extended his tenure following the outbreak of the war, at the request of director Ronen Bar, but will now end his term.

He is expected to return to the ISA in other roles in the future.

The night before the massacre, he was involved in discussions and consultations. He was updated on the intelligence warnings and conducted talks with IDF officials, including the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman. During the conversations, the two agreed on dispatching Task Force Tequila to the Gaza border.

Throughout the war, he led the operations department and, among other things, commanded three rescue operations of hostages alive, including Operation Arnon. Additionally, his deprtment was involved in killing senior Hamas figures in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The ISA stated: "The Head of Operations is planned to conclude in a few weeks a long 5-year term, extended by the head of the ISA with the outbreak of the war. The operations deprtment has significant achievements in the fight, including leading hostage rescue operations and kiling senior Hamas leaders in Gaza and Lebanon. The exchange of heads is part of a planned rotation of department heads."