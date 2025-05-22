IDF, ISA, and Israeli Police forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria on Wednesday night to apprehend wanted individuals involved in terrorist activity. During the activity, 20 suspects were apprehended, four rifles and 15 explosive devices that were ready to be used were confiscated.

Overnight, IDF soldiers operated in the area of Qalqilya and Bal'a to apprehend seven wanted individuals who conducted terror activity. During the activity, four explosive devices ready to be used were confiscated: an M-4 rifle, a hunting rifle, and additional weapons.

Israeli security forces operated in the area of Hebron, located and confiscated two rifles, and in the area of Beit Ummar, located and confiscated 11 explosive devices.

The suspects and weapons were transferred for further processing by the Israeli Police.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorists wherever they may operate, to protect the civilians of Israel.