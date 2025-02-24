



Prison wardens in the Ketziot Prison discovered severe incitement graffiti written on the cell walls in the security wings, including: "We will not forget, we will not forgive, we will not get down on our knees," "Jerusalem is Arab", "Jerusalem patience will not last much longer" and "Now is the time for the (Jewish) dogs".



On the orders of the Ketziot Prison Commander, Menachem Bibas, a initial response force entered the cells and took assertive action to restore governance.



The prisoners involved in the act were tried immediately and sentenced to solitary confinement. Sources in the Prison Service noted that they have taken an uncompromising approach to any attempt to undermine authority in the security prisons and that they will continue to act harshly against any threat to the security of the prisoners, the prison wardens and the general public.



The Israel Prison Service stressed that it is committed to maintaining order and preventing any manifestation of incitement or terrorism within the prisons, and that it will continue to eradicate such actions.