Ophri, sister of Yarden Bibas, made a moving and painful appeal after the news of the murder of her nephews, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, while in Hamas captivity.

"For Ariel and Kfir and for Yarden, we are not asking for revenge now. We are asking for Shiri. Their cruelty only underscores the immediate need to bring Shiri back to us, save the lives of the living hostages, and return all the fallen for burial," she said.

In a heartbreaking moment, she added: "Luli and Parpar (nicknames for the Bibas brothers), I am sorry I cannot cry for you yet. We are waiting for Shiri."

In a poignant message, Ophri accused the State of Israel of abandoning her family: "Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were kidnapped alive. It was Israel's obligation to bring them back alive. There is no forgiveness for their abandonment on October 7 and no forgiveness for their captivity."

Additionally, she addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing disappointment at the lack of response at this difficult time. She also called on U.S. President Donald Trump to help bring Shiri back to Israel. "October 7 is not over. We are still waiting for Shiri and fear for her fate," she concluded.