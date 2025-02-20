A woman who lived as a transgender man in Israel before October 7, 2023, told the New York Post that being in the Jewish State on the day of the massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization convinced her that transgender ideology was a "luxury belief."

“I became significantly less concerned about all of this gender crap,” the woman, Maia, told the Post. “I realized that there were more important things in life than my gender dysphoria, because I had to just save myself.”

Maia, who is now 25, was told by her parents that as long as she wanted to identify as a man, they would only agree to pay her college tuition if she studied in a non-western country where transgender ideology is not as prevalent. She chose Israel as her family is Jewish.

The first wake-up call came during a confrontation between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in 2021 in which Maia was forced to hide in bomb shelters during rocket attacks from Gaza. Maia was shocked when her old friends from the US actually supported the Hamas terrorist organization that was attacking Israel.

Then, in October 2023, Maia had nearly gone to the Nova music festival, but could not get tickets. She was not at the festival where hundreds of people where massacred by Hamas terrorists, but Hamas' massive attack on Israel still affected her in Jerusalem.

Multiple salvoes of rockets were fired at Israel's capital throughout the morning of October 7, forcing the city's residents into bomb shelters, including Maia. She also witnessed the footage of the murders being committed that day and lost several friends who were at the Nova festival.

“It was really in those moments where I was like, why the hell am I even doing this trans thing anymore,” she said. “It was taking so much brain space to play all of these trans mind games. I realized that my body is the only thing that is going to allow me to survive, and that my body is not a pathology.”

She explained that rich countries at peace have "basically unlimited resources" to devote to transitioning young people to the opposite gender, but war-torn countries are more limited in their resources and cannot afford such a “luxury belief."

Maia's parents bought her a plane ticket back home a week later, where she said that she had to deal with the aftermath of the horrors of October 7 and “the psychological aftermath of realizing that I’d been living a lie for so long."