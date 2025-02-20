Jewish actor Michael Rapaport, who is known for his support for Israel, slammed Hamas' "release ceremony" for the four deceased hostages who were returned in coffins Thursday morning.

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her young children Ariel, kidnapped when he was four years old, and Kfir, kidnapped at the young age of nine months, were returned to Israel on Thursday morning, along with the body of Oded Lifshitz. All four were kidnapped to Gaza alive and murdered in captivity.

"In life, in this world there is good and evil," Rapaport wrote in a post on X. "The show being put on in Gaza to return the bodies of an infant, a toddler, their mother and a grandfather is evil we have not witnessed in the modern era."

"I'm having trouble not sinking to the depths of this evil to give them what they deserve.

"Let us all with sound mind, heart and soul shower each other with love in these trying times. Bibas family, you will unite us all more than ever and our light will always shine through their darkness ❤️🇮🇱💔🫂"