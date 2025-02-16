Capitalizing on last year’s successful launch of a concept store in Be’er Sheva, offering significantly reduced prices across the board, the popular Israeli television show Hatzinor, and the Colel Chabad charitable organization have announced the planned opening of a second brick-and-mortar low-cost supermarket in the center of the country.

Guy Lerer, one of Israel’s most recognizable television personalities who hosts Hatzinor tweeted earlier this week, “They’ll continue to raise prices while we work for you.”

The second store, scheduled to open next month, is designed to provide consumers with significantly reduced prices for key products by circumventing many of the costs associated with overhead, branding, and marketing. The majority of products are manufactured and distributed by private label companies so that while they are often not well-known in the general market, they are able to be produced without compromising on quality.

“One of the missions of Colel Chabad is to provide support and opportunities for people who face deep economic challenges and food insecurity, and this store is motivated by that very mission,” explains Colel Chabad Director Rabbi Sholom Duchman. “A person is able to shop at the store, knowing that everything there is as low-priced as it can be, and will always be. Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to shop at low-cost supermarkets if they want or need to.”

The continued collaboration between Israel’s longest-running charitable organization founded in 1788 by the first Lubavitcher rebbe, and a leading media platform that organically reaches over two million people can be instrumental in reaching a massive audience and giving thousands of Israeli families the chance to feed their families in a more economic way. Additional stores are already being planned for continued national expansion in the years ahead.

“The result of the war and the national economic implications is that more and more people are struggling economically from raised prices and the overall increase in the cost of living,” says Rabbi Duchman. “This is the type of innovative response we need to bring the model of lower-priced food items typically found in the Hareidi communities to the masses. We give our special thanks to the Renner Family for their support of these supermarkets.”